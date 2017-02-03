Friday, February 03, 2017

Conversations Worth Having ~ Conversing About Death

Welcome to the Conversing About Death Episode.  In today’s edition we are in discussion with an active RN, and, contemplative end of life coach.  Community care is very bumpy in a system with resources already stretched; not to mention the impending demographics of the gray wave or silver tsunami.

I like posting audio I produce at cfru, after it has aired, instead of before, because of all the wonderful additional psa content.  So, here is said link to my favourite "hoofbeats radio" show from 2017 so far....



In this edition of "Conversations Worth Having," we touch on a challenging situation for healthcare, and how hospital beds cost $1600 per day, with 15% of them being used by people who just can't go home.

What does pain mean to you? What's important to you in terms of symptom management?

Are you aware of CCAC yet?

Please enjoy the sounds and smells of your own home while you listen.  Are your pets tuned in too?
How old were you when you first realized you would die?
How do you want to die?
Can you imagine being subjected to aggressive, life-prolonging medical interventions that you do not want?
Or, are you worried they might pull the plug too early?
Thanks for listening to our Conversing About Death program.  Is it a little bit easier to start discussions about how or where you want to die, with the others in your life? These chats should happen earlier and, more often, about their ever-changing wishes too…


Have you heard the tune Smithsonian, from ~ Avett Bro 4:33
“Call the Smithsonian I made a discovery
Life ain't forever and lunch isn't free
Loved ones will break your heart with or without you
Turns out we don't get to know everything  - etc.

In this show we also air
No Hard Feelings
~ Avett Bro 5:15
“When my body won't hold me anymore
And it finally lets me free
Where will I go?”
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Conversations Worth Having ~ A Fragmented and Overburdened System in Ontario



Have you already heard Andrea's story?

The warning about a 2 yr waiting period for Long Term Care and tips about coping with Dementia were almost enjoyable...
Conversations Worth Having ~ Who Will Speak For You?

Snowing
posted on flickr by mido studio
Taken on December 12, 2016
I've been missing Sue Richards a lot lately, thinking especially much how I admire her end of life decisions.

And also, I thought you might want to see this picture! 

And, to hear some new radio being broadcast at CFRU of late...

In this episode of Conversations Worth Having, we were in discussion about Advance Care Planning, with Sheli O'Connor of Advance Care Planning Waterloo Wellington.

Have you ever thought about

#1. Who do you want to make healthcare decisions for you when you can’t make them for yourself?

#2. What kind of medical treatment you want vs do not want? The easiest time to think about it is when you are well and able. By doing it now, you ease the future burden of decisions that might have to be made under difficult circumstances by those who love and care for you.

The beautiful song included in this half hour episode is The Widow's Song, by a lovely friend of mine, Dana Louise.  I like to follow her on instagram.

Enjoy!
Thursday, January 14, 2016

Music Teacher Feature - with Nicholas Russell



It's true I can't post here the picture of Nick I took with my cell phone, after posting it on twitter and facebook, but you should still tune in to the audio (above) of this seasonal-six radio series episode, produced (and re-broadcast) at CFRU over the holidays.  I'd told my guest we'd be pre-taping, but the equipment malfunctions were beyond me, so we ended up live-to-air instead.  Happy New Year!  This program features Nicholas Russell, starring as live-to-air (accidental) cohost, playing tunes off his laptop for us, and then playing live, in a wonderful way, for a quite little while. ..

I believe our log sheet went like this:
October Tune, one of his session jobs, a big band arrangement from the album Connectic.
live music 3:12 to 7:43 (replete with creaky stn equipment sounds ha)

I love how the live music started abruptly again because I had to take a call on the on-air line.  The beautiful live at cfru music 11:57 - 12:21 includes more doors slamming along the hallway... and an original called Stephanie's song plus Nick's own acoustic arrangement of Beautiful Love composed by folks we can fill you in about later if you want...

Nick Russell my hero!

I didn't invite him in because he's a radio star, (he's married now?), but to discuss his life as a musician AND local teacher.

I love how he shares his thoughts on his responsibility to inspire! And, promotes the idea of practice as a lifestyle.

He reveals the demographics of his practice, as well as his thoughts on teaching ukulele and his success leading a month long ongoing school group program...  he provides details Folkway Music's lesson program...

Including lots of facts about the benefits of studying music, these shows were produced by a holiday helper at CFRU over the 2015/2016 holiday break, We discuss why music matters in a hopefully rebroadcast-able series of six shows.

The logsheet would also document
Who's She? by the band Thunderbird, a jazz fusion outfit nick's in
and also their "Gingsen booty," another rather funky tune.



Wednesday, January 13, 2016

Music Teacher Feature -- with Rob Gellner



Guess who stopped by to provide trumpet, trombone and flugelhorn live sounds for another Local Music Teacher Feature? Once again I've lost the photo.

Rob Gellner was a fun guest, that first appeared Dec 31 at 4pm, and was rebroadcast 9am Sun Jan 3.  I appreciated his visit during a series of shows where we explore why music matters, some of the benefits of playing and studying music....

Listen back so you can hear him describe activities as a musician and his activities as a teacher.  You will also hear him share some of his philosophy/approach as a teacher, as we discuss benefits to students and share specific examples of students who benefitted.

Do you believe that the facts I shared about playing music from the NAMM foundation's website?
The it can reduce job burn out and improve mood? That it reduces depression, significantly lowers heart rates and calms and regulates respiration?  Or that it has been proven to reverse the body's response to stress at the DNA level?

Playing music benefits people of all ages and is proven fun! I am hoping you are thinking of giving music lessons as a gift this season, or making some New Year's resolutions for yourself.

This episode also features our guest's recorded music, because he's not just a great teacher, but a great musician as well!
Tuesday, January 12, 2016

Local Music Teacher Feature -- Don McDougall

Don McDougall was a fun guest, that first appeared Dec 31 at noon, and was rebroadcast 10am Sun Jan 3.

I appreciated his visit during a series of shows where we explore why music matters, some of the benefits of playing and studying music....

Listen back so you can hear him describe activities as a musician and his activities as a teacher.  You will also hear him share some of his philosophy/approach as a teacher, as we discuss benefits to students and share specific examples of students who benefitted.

Do you believe that the facts I shared about playing music from the NAMM foundation's website?
The it can reduce job burn out and improve mood? That it reduces depression, significantly lowers heart rates and calms and regulates respiration?  Or that it has been proven to reverse the body's response to stress at the DNA level?

Playing music benefits people of all ages and is proven fun! I am hoping you are thinking of giving music lessons as a gift this season, or making some New Year's resolutions for yourself.

This episode also features our guest's recorded music, because he's not just a great teacher, but a great musician as well!
Monday, January 11, 2016

Music Teacher Feature -- with Shannon Kingsbury


 I loved the free music lessons I was gifted as a holiday helper at CFRU over the break, as I put together a seasonal set of six shows, where Guelph based music teachers performed live at CFRU and discussed their music lessons.

I was so grateful that Shannon Kingsbury would bring her talent to the station, along with some other delightful singers!

Listen back so you can hear her:
1) describe activities as a musician
2) describe activities as a teacher
3) share philosophy/approach as a teacher
4) discuss benefits to students
5) share specific examples of students who benefitted
Wasn't the live music in this program so enjoyable to listen to??

I also really like the sounder recorded in this taping that is used in the rest of the tapings!


