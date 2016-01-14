Blog Guelph Contributors
Thursday, January 14, 2016
Music Teacher Feature - with Nicholas Russell
It's true I can't post here the picture of Nick I took with my cell phone, after posting it on twitter and facebook, but you should still tune in to the audio (above) of this seasonal-six radio series episode, produced (and re-broadcast) at CFRU over the holidays. I'd told my guest we'd be pre-taping, but the equipment malfunctions were beyond me, so we ended up live-to-air instead. Happy New Year! This program features Nicholas Russell, starring as live-to-air (accidental) cohost, playing tunes off his laptop for us, and then playing live, in a wonderful way, for a quite little while. ..
I believe our log sheet went like this:
October Tune, one of his session jobs, a big band arrangement from the album Connectic.
live music 3:12 to 7:43 (replete with creaky stn equipment sounds ha)
I love how the live music started abruptly again because I had to take a call on the on-air line. The beautiful live at cfru music 11:57 - 12:21 includes more doors slamming along the hallway... and an original called Stephanie's song plus Nick's own acoustic arrangement of Beautiful Love composed by folks we can fill you in about later if you want...
Nick Russell my hero!
I didn't invite him in because he's a radio star, (he's married now?), but to discuss his life as a musician AND local teacher.
I love how he shares his thoughts on his responsibility to inspire! And, promotes the idea of practice as a lifestyle.
He reveals the demographics of his practice, as well as his thoughts on teaching ukulele and his success leading a month long ongoing school group program... he provides details Folkway Music's lesson program...
Including lots of facts about the benefits of studying music, these shows were produced by a holiday helper at CFRU over the 2015/2016 holiday break, We discuss why music matters in a hopefully rebroadcast-able series of six shows.
The logsheet would also document
Who's She? by the band Thunderbird, a jazz fusion outfit nick's in
and also their "Gingsen booty," another rather funky tune.
Posted by Kim Logue-like-vogue at 11:00 AM 0 comments
Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Music Teacher Feature -- with Rob Gellner
Guess who stopped by to provide trumpet, trombone and flugelhorn live sounds for another Local Music Teacher Feature? Once again I've lost the photo.
Rob Gellner was a fun guest, that first appeared Dec 31 at 4pm, and was rebroadcast 9am Sun Jan 3. I appreciated his visit during a series of shows where we explore why music matters, some of the benefits of playing and studying music....
Listen back so you can hear him describe activities as a musician and his activities as a teacher. You will also hear him share some of his philosophy/approach as a teacher, as we discuss benefits to students and share specific examples of students who benefitted.
Do you believe that the facts I shared about playing music from the NAMM foundation's website?
The it can reduce job burn out and improve mood? That it reduces depression, significantly lowers heart rates and calms and regulates respiration? Or that it has been proven to reverse the body's response to stress at the DNA level?
Playing music benefits people of all ages and is proven fun! I am hoping you are thinking of giving music lessons as a gift this season, or making some New Year's resolutions for yourself.
This episode also features our guest's recorded music, because he's not just a great teacher, but a great musician as well!
Posted by Kim Logue-like-vogue at 8:42 AM 0 comments
Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Local Music Teacher Feature -- Don McDougall
Don McDougall was a fun guest, that first appeared Dec 31 at noon, and was rebroadcast 10am Sun Jan 3.
I appreciated his visit during a series of shows where we explore why music matters, some of the benefits of playing and studying music....
Listen back so you can hear him describe activities as a musician and his activities as a teacher. You will also hear him share some of his philosophy/approach as a teacher, as we discuss benefits to students and share specific examples of students who benefitted.
Do you believe that the facts I shared about playing music from the NAMM foundation's website?
The it can reduce job burn out and improve mood? That it reduces depression, significantly lowers heart rates and calms and regulates respiration? Or that it has been proven to reverse the body's response to stress at the DNA level?
Playing music benefits people of all ages and is proven fun! I am hoping you are thinking of giving music lessons as a gift this season, or making some New Year's resolutions for yourself.
This episode also features our guest's recorded music, because he's not just a great teacher, but a great musician as well!
I appreciated his visit during a series of shows where we explore why music matters, some of the benefits of playing and studying music....
Listen back so you can hear him describe activities as a musician and his activities as a teacher. You will also hear him share some of his philosophy/approach as a teacher, as we discuss benefits to students and share specific examples of students who benefitted.
Do you believe that the facts I shared about playing music from the NAMM foundation's website?
The it can reduce job burn out and improve mood? That it reduces depression, significantly lowers heart rates and calms and regulates respiration? Or that it has been proven to reverse the body's response to stress at the DNA level?
Playing music benefits people of all ages and is proven fun! I am hoping you are thinking of giving music lessons as a gift this season, or making some New Year's resolutions for yourself.
This episode also features our guest's recorded music, because he's not just a great teacher, but a great musician as well!
Posted by Kim Logue-like-vogue at 11:00 AM 0 comments
Monday, January 11, 2016
Music Teacher Feature -- with Shannon Kingsbury
I was so grateful that Shannon Kingsbury would bring her talent to the station, along with some other delightful singers!
Listen back so you can hear her:
1) describe activities as a musician
2) describe activities as a teacher
3) share philosophy/approach as a teacher
4) discuss benefits to students
5) share specific examples of students who benefitted
Wasn't the live music in this program so enjoyable to listen to??
I also really like the sounder recorded in this taping that is used in the rest of the tapings!
Posted by Kim Logue-like-vogue at 11:00 AM 0 comments
Sunday, January 10, 2016
Music Teacher Feature -- with Joni Nehrita
I was so grateful that Joni Nehrita would bring her talent to the station, and was brave enough to accompany her magnificent voice with a guitar instead of her main/real instrument the keyboard.
Her original acoustic music was touching in the concepts of
"what really matters in the end is love," and starting over.
Listen back so you can hear her:
1) describe their activities as a musician
2) describe their activities as a teacher
3) share their philosophy/approach as a teacher
4) discuss benefits to students
5) share specific examples of students who benefitted
1) describe their activities as a musician
2) describe their activities as a teacher
3) share their philosophy/approach as a teacher
4) discuss benefits to students
5) share specific examples of students who benefitted
She has a new Guelph Glee session that starts mid January. Are you interested in participating??
Posted by Kim Logue-like-vogue at 4:51 PM 0 comments
Saturday, January 09, 2016
Music Teacher Feature -- with Brent Rowan
Brent Rowan was my first Local Music Teacher Feature guest in studio, and was significant in how the whole series came together.
Did you enjoy his improv music? And, teacherly pontificating? I sure did.
With his guidance, I created a bunch of shows where my friends
1) describe their activities as a musician
2) describe their activities as a teacher
3) share their philosophy/approach as a teacher
4) discuss benefits to students
5) share specific examples of students who benefitted
Usually, I forgot to get them each to record a sounder!
Posted by Kim Logue-like-vogue at 7:58 PM 0 comments
