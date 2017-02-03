Welcome to the Conversing About Death Episode. In today’s edition we are in discussion with an active RN, and, contemplative end of life coach. Community care is very bumpy in a system with resources already stretched; not to mention the impending demographics of the gray wave or silver tsunami.
In this edition of "Conversations Worth Having," we touch on a challenging situation for healthcare, and how hospital beds cost $1600 per day, with 15% of them being used by people who just can't go home.
What does pain mean to you? What's important to you in terms of symptom management?
Are you aware of CCAC yet?
How old were you when you first realized you would die?
How do you want to die?
Can you imagine being subjected to aggressive, life-prolonging medical interventions that you do not want?
Or, are you worried they might pull the plug too early?
Thanks for listening to our Conversing About Death program. Is it a little bit easier to start discussions about how or where you want to die, with the others in your life? These chats should happen earlier and, more often, about their ever-changing wishes too…
