Monday, April 02, 2018

Conversations Worth Having - Taking Care of Biz?



photo by Randy Sutherland


Imagine having to bury your son, without the financial resources available to cover the cost. Should declaring bankruptcy during such a tragedy warrant poor treatment in the financial realm for years after? Today's guest used to keep forms in her desk to help people see their credit rating and clean it up as just a small part in her day to day tasks. 

Find out how she spends time now as a Business Success Agent. ASC4Business is a collaborative network of expert Business Professionals focused on your success!
Posted by Kim Logue-like-vogue at 7:07 AM

