Ep 6? Conversations Worth Having ~ Five Wishes

|photo by Randy Sutherland, withOUT permission so far
When is one’s death reasonably foreseeable? My dad has always said “We’re all gonna die of something” and you'll hear my parents' actual voices in this episode!!
You know this stat right? 10/10 of us are going to die.
As one’s life changes, and one's unique health condition evolves, one’s hopes change.
For someone with a terminal illness, at first they might want to survive it. Then they may want to survive it at least for some amount of time. Then they may start to wish at least for a good death… hopes change.
Thanks for tuning in to a Conversations Worth Having series on aging and death -- aimed at helping you discuss hopes and wishes on important topics with others. This time, we will hear from an expert on Medical Assistance in Dying... but first give a listen to Neon Tombstone from the Wood Brothers.
p.s. While I've lost the beautiful poem that Alden recorded for my other show, I did edit out a Clan a gael snippet from Hallowe'en, the day John dedicated a song to me I still want to hear called "Finnegan's Wake."
enjoy! Kim Logue-like-Vogue
No comments:
Post a Comment