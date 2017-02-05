Conversations Worth Having ~ The Rest is Yet To Come

Here is another wintry photo from the Blog guelph group on flicker, to go with the 3rd episode in the radio show series, that aired on CFRU. Please listen as Scotty shares his story about an aging and ultimately dying parent, their experience with Long Term Care and more.
“If you needed assistance going to the washroom today, who would you ask for help?”
This guest would rather pass away than live in some of the places he checked out for his father.
His advice is, if you plan to get elderly, have a plan.
The musical track is from Jim Guthrie, The Rest is Yet To Come.
Enjoy!
~ Kim Logue-like-Vogue
