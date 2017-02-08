Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Conversations Worth Having - 7. Reflections

the Children's Garden at Woodlawn Cemetery, Guelph, January 2017
photo by Randy Sutherland





Remember the Conversing About Death episode? A recording from the art show Death Perspectives aired, as well as a discussion with Death Doula Marion Wilms. In the Reflections episode we hear from the other host of our local Death Cafes, and get the chat going by playing a game I took away from that powerful, inspirational art exhibit.

You will hear, in this interview with Christine Lafazanous about the gifts of ritual and ceremony, and how to create space to pause and reflect on meaningful events and connections of our lives. As well as a great tune from Hazel Dickens  "Just let me live, love, let me cry, but when I go just let me die
Among the friends who'll remember when I'm gone."

-- Enjoy,
Kim Logue-like-Vogue

