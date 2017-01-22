Sunday, January 22, 2017

Conversations Worth Having ~ Who Will Speak For You?

Snowing
posted on flickr by mido studio
Taken on December 12, 2016
I've been missing Sue Richards a lot lately, thinking especially much how I admire her end of life decisions.

And also, I thought you might want to see this picture! 

And, to hear some new radio being broadcast at CFRU of late...

In this episode of Conversations Worth Having, we were in discussion about Advance Care Planning, with Sheli O'Connor of Advance Care Planning Waterloo Wellington.

Have you ever thought about

#1. Who do you want to make healthcare decisions for you when you can’t make them for yourself?

#2. What kind of medical treatment you want vs do not want? The easiest time to think about it is when you are well and able. By doing it now, you ease the future burden of decisions that might have to be made under difficult circumstances by those who love and care for you.

The beautiful song included in this half hour episode is The Widow's Song, by a lovely friend of mine, Dana Louise.  I like to follow her on instagram.

Enjoy!
