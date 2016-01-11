Monday, January 11, 2016

Music Teacher Feature -- with Shannon Kingsbury


 I loved the free music lessons I was gifted as a holiday helper at CFRU over the break, as I put together a seasonal set of six shows, where Guelph based music teachers performed live at CFRU and discussed their music lessons.

I was so grateful that Shannon Kingsbury would bring her talent to the station, along with some other delightful singers!

Listen back so you can hear her:
1) describe activities as a musician
2) describe activities as a teacher
3) share philosophy/approach as a teacher
4) discuss benefits to students
5) share specific examples of students who benefitted
Wasn't the live music in this program so enjoyable to listen to??

I also really like the sounder recorded in this taping that is used in the rest of the tapings!


