Music Teacher Feature -- with Brent Rowan

Blog Guelph Contributors
Blog Guelph Etsy Shops
• Eve's Little Earthlings
• Bunny Safari Pottery
• Antiquated Fairy Tale Photography
• CRAP
• everything ok!
• Yermit
• CisforChristine Creative Keepsakes
• downgirl
• Fawn Handmade Accessories
• BuggyD
• Alligator Snaps
• BabaZoOBee!
• Flying Sloth Crafts
• Sew Funky
Guelph Musicians
- •Andrew McPherson
- •Ben Grossman
- •Brenda Lewis
- •Brenda McMorrow
- •Bry Webb
- •Dance Hall Free For All
- •Dave Sills
- •Eccodek
- •Gayle Ackroyd
- •Green Palm Radiation
- •Gwen Swick
- •Ian Reid
- •James Gordon
- •Jane Lewis
- •Jean Mills and Angie Stock
- •Jeff Bird
- •Jenikz
- •Jessy Bell Smith
- •Jude Vadala
- •Katherine Wheatley
- •Lewis Melville
- •Mandroid Echostar
- •Mike Sharp
- •Nick Zubeck
- •Norman Liota
- •Odd One Out
- •Richard Laviolette
- •Sam Turton
- •Shannon Kingsbury
- •Sue Smith
- •Tannis Slimmon
- •The Funky Mamas
- •The Kramdens
- •The Magic
Guelph Dance Studios
- •Anna Marie Oliver School of Dance
- •Backstage Dance Studio
- •Dancetheatre David Earle
- •Flying Dance Company
- •Groove Studios
- •Guelph Academy of Dance
- •Holly Hughes Dance Academy
- •Mary Ellen Cann School of Highland Dance
- •Royal City School of Ballet
- •Strictly Rhythm Dance Academy
- •Temple Studios
- •Tip Toes and Taps
- •Voula Middle Eastern Dance Academy
Guelph blogs
- •59 Carden St
- •Already Art
- •Babazoobee
- •CEO Blog:Time Leadership
- •Cat Can Cook
- •Christie's Corner
- •Claygrl's Maniacal Musings
- •Denim
- •Diary of a Moon-Man
- •Eramosa River Journal
- •Five Alive - Guelph
- •From the Editors
- •Grassroots Curling
- •Guelph Area Trails
- •Guelph Chiropractors
- •Jean Mills
- •John Wills Photography
- •Owen Roberts ~ Urban Cowboy
- •Raven Girls Rambling
- •Royal City Rag
- •Saxon on the Storm
- •Send Us Your Information
- •Sew Funky
- •The Breast Views Blog
- •The Budget Photographer
- •The Yarn
- •Ward 4 Guelph
- •Waterloo-Wellington Bloggers
- •grand'FOGGER
- •the_busman_chronicles
Blog Guelph Photo Categories
- •Albion Hotel
- •Birds of Guelph
- •Bridges of Guelph
- •Cats of Guelph
- •Churches of Guelph
- •Church of Our Lady
- •City Statues
- •Cows of Guelph
- •Dogs of Guelph
- •Downtown Guelph
- •Eramosa River
- •Guelph Arboretum
- •Guelph Arts Scene
- •Guelph Based Business
- •Guelph Events
- •Guelph Farmer's Market
- •Guelph Hillside Festival
- •Guelph History
- •Guelph Graffiti
- •Guelph Lake Conservation Authority
- •Guelph Musicians
- •Guelphites
- •Guelph Sports
- •Guelph Trails
- •Gummer Building Fire
- •Ignatius Jesuit Centre
- •Lorreta Convent
- •Macdonald Stewart Art Gallery
- •Matthew Bell
- •Speed River
- •Sunrise Over Guelph
- •Sunset Falls on Guelph
- •University of Guelph
- •YouTube Guelph Style
~Blog Guelph Stuff~
Want Your Photos Posted on Blog Guelph?
Blog Guelph World
~Blog Guelph Archive~
- January (6)
- August (1)
- July (1)
- June (1)
- May (2)
- April (1)
- March (2)
- February (4)
- January (7)
- December (7)
- November (6)
- October (8)
- September (3)
- August (1)
- July (4)
- June (6)
- May (7)
- April (7)
- March (20)
- February (17)
- January (19)
- December (13)
- November (19)
- October (20)
- September (17)
- August (1)
- July (29)
- June (31)
- May (24)
- April (45)
- March (44)
- February (56)
- January (63)
- December (36)
- November (65)
- October (81)
- September (76)
- July (82)
- June (79)
- May (83)
- April (91)
- March (91)
- February (108)
- January (93)
- December (77)
- November (120)
- October (130)
- September (136)
- July (111)
- June (66)
- May (52)
- April (57)
- March (105)
- February (101)
- January (116)
- December (65)
- November (123)
- October (138)
- September (131)
- July (167)
- June (125)
- May (104)
- April (122)
- March (139)
- February (107)
- January (114)
- December (98)
- November (125)
- October (125)
- September (132)
- August (1)
- July (127)
- June (91)
- May (96)
- April (120)
- March (103)
- February (95)
- January (108)
- December (87)
- November (103)
- October (113)
- September (135)
- August (29)
- July (191)
- June (127)
- May (148)
- April (144)
- March (105)
- February (104)
- January (106)
- December (82)
- November (96)
- October (102)
- September (89)
- August (37)
- July (155)
- June (75)
- May (135)
- April (146)
- March (129)
- February (94)
- January (123)
- December (95)
- November (109)
- October (92)
- September (71)
- August (50)
- July (20)
- June (17)
- May (18)
- April (12)
- March (9)
- February (3)
Saturday, January 09, 2016
Music Teacher Feature -- with Brent Rowan
Brent Rowan was my first Local Music Teacher Feature guest in studio, and was significant in how the whole series came together.
Did you enjoy his improv music? And, teacherly pontificating? I sure did.
With his guidance, I created a bunch of shows where my friends
1) describe their activities as a musician
2) describe their activities as a teacher
3) share their philosophy/approach as a teacher
4) discuss benefits to students
5) share specific examples of students who benefitted
Usually, I forgot to get them each to record a sounder!
Posted by Kim Logue-like-vogue at 7:58 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
For more great Guelph photos, try these links:
Downtown Guelph, University of Guelph, The Guelph Hillside Festival or The Guelph Lake Conservation Area.On the other hand, you may be curious about what the City of Guelph looked like last October or maybe Spring. Indeed you may be the type that would love to wade through our deep and refreshing archives. There are over 5,000 terrific Guelph photos, taken by a growing tribe of fantastic photographers, currently available for your viewing pleasure. Check out the Blog Guelph archives located 'back up there' and appropriately titled: Blog Guelph Archives.
Get Your Organic Food Delivered
Easy on-line ordering and weekly home delivery. Homefield Organics Food Delivery serves the Guelph Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, and Elora area. Delicious food and great service. Sign up today!
No comments:
Post a Comment