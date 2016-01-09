Saturday, January 09, 2016

Music Teacher Feature -- with Brent Rowan



Yes, that's an alto sax, recorded live at CFRU over the holiday break.

Brent Rowan was my first Local Music Teacher Feature guest in studio, and was significant in how the whole series came together.

Did you enjoy his improv music? And, teacherly pontificating? I sure did.

With his guidance, I created a bunch of shows where my friends

1) describe their activities as a musician
2) describe their activities as a teacher
3) share their philosophy/approach as a teacher
4) discuss benefits to students
5) share specific examples of students who benefitted

Usually, I forgot to get them each to record a sounder!
Posted by Kim Logue-like-vogue at 7:58 PM
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

For more great Guelph photos, try these links:

Downtown Guelph, University of Guelph, The Guelph Hillside Festival or The Guelph Lake Conservation Area.

On the other hand, you may be curious about what the City of Guelph looked like last October or maybe Spring.

Indeed you may be the type that would love to wade through our deep and refreshing archives. There are over 5,000 terrific Guelph photos, taken by a growing tribe of fantastic photographers, currently available for your viewing pleasure. Check out the Blog Guelph archives located 'back up there' and appropriately titled: Blog Guelph Archives.


 