Local Music Teacher Feature -- Don McDougall

Don McDougall was a fun guest, that first appeared Dec 31 at noon, and was rebroadcast 10am Sun Jan 3.

I appreciated his visit during a series of shows where we explore why music matters, some of the benefits of playing and studying music....

Listen back so you can hear him describe activities as a musician and his activities as a teacher.  You will also hear him share some of his philosophy/approach as a teacher, as we discuss benefits to students and share specific examples of students who benefitted.

Do you believe that the facts I shared about playing music from the NAMM foundation's website?
The it can reduce job burn out and improve mood? That it reduces depression, significantly lowers heart rates and calms and regulates respiration?  Or that it has been proven to reverse the body's response to stress at the DNA level?

Playing music benefits people of all ages and is proven fun! I am hoping you are thinking of giving music lessons as a gift this season, or making some New Year's resolutions for yourself.

This episode also features our guest's recorded music, because he's not just a great teacher, but a great musician as well!
