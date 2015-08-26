Wednesday, August 26, 2015

Tick, tick, tick... guelPhonography contest closes August 31



If you've been thinking of entering the guelPhonography contest but haven't gotten around to submitting yet, the time is NOW! (Or by midnight on Monday, August 31 ;)


 Phoneographers can enter up to three photos. We want to see the people, places, food, festivals, history, heritage, sports and spirit that make Guelph beautiful. 

 20 photos will be chosen for the fourth annual community-based mobile phone photography exhibit. Our friends at Photo Media Decor will print the winning photos on wood, plexi-glass or aluminum, and participants get to keep their photos.

 Winners will be announced mid-September-ish. 

Need some phone-spiration?

How about tutorials?

For more information


Visit guelphonography.ca for contest rules, recommended apps, and information on how we choose the top 20. And be sure to submit photos via the Official Contest Entry Form


