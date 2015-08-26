Tick, tick, tick... guelPhonography contest closes August 31

If you've been thinking of entering the guelPhonography contest but haven't gotten around to submitting yet, the time is NOW! (Or by midnight on Monday, August 31 ;)
Phoneographers can enter up to three photos. We want to see the people, places, food, festivals, history, heritage, sports and spirit that make Guelph beautiful.
20 photos will be chosen for the fourth annual community-based mobile phone photography exhibit. Our friends at Photo Media Decor will print the winning photos on wood, plexi-glass or aluminum, and participants get to keep their photos.
Winners will be announced mid-September-ish.
Need some phone-spiration?
- guelPhonography 2015 contest gallery
- iPhone Photography Awards 2014 winners
- 4th Annual Mobile Photography Award winners
- iPhoneography Central's Flickr photo gallery
- Mobiography showcase
- The App Nerds - an 'TheAppWhisperer.com" Flickr group
- Life in LoFi: iPhoneography Flickr group
How about tutorials?
- Skipology iPhone Photography
- iPhone Photography School
- iPhoneography Central's Apps Uncovered
- The AppWhisperer
For more information
Visit guelphonography.ca for contest rules, recommended apps, and information on how we choose the top 20. And be sure to submit photos via the Official Contest Entry Form.
Kim (guelPhonography team member)
