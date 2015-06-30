Happy Canada Day, eh?... and a #guelphonography mini-challenge

Photo by Wei Wong
Photo by Ned Bekavac
Photo by Scott Hattle
Photo by ahablab
I've chosen a few photos from Canada Days past and a beaver in the hopes it'll inspire you to participate in guelPhonography's #GuelphCanDay mini-challenge. While only one of these was shot on a phone, they're all examples of the subject matter we're looking for.
This mini-challenge gives you a change to practice your smartphone photography skills in preparation for entering this year's guelPhonography contest. We'll be accepting entries starting August 1!
Need some phone-spiration?
- It's fireworks time! How to capture great fireworks photos with your smartphone
- 6 Smartphone Fireworks tips
- Shooting fireworks with an iPhone
- 5 Instagram tips for shooting fireworks
- 10 tips and tricks on shooting photos in low light
- Take better smartphone photos with these 15 tips
- 10 tips for taking stunning silhouettes with your smartphone
How to participate in the mini-challenge
Take a shot with your smart phone on Canada Day and share it publicly on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or Google+ with the #GuelphCanDay hashtag. Shortly after July 4, the guelPhonography team will select a winner.
- Kim
