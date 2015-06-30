Tuesday, June 30, 2015

Happy Canada Day, eh?... and a #guelphonography mini-challenge


Canada Day in Guelph
Photo by Wei Wong

Untitled
Photo by Ned Bekavac

 The Canada Day Paint
Photo by Scott Hattle

 beaver
Photo by ahablab

I've chosen a few photos from Canada Days past and a beaver in the hopes it'll inspire you to participate in guelPhonography's #GuelphCanDay mini-challenge. While only one of these was shot on a phone, they're all examples of the subject matter we're looking for.

 This mini-challenge gives you a change to practice your smartphone photography skills in preparation for entering this year's guelPhonography contest. We'll be accepting entries starting August 1!

Need some phone-spiration?

How to participate in the mini-challenge

Take a shot with your smart phone on Canada Day and share it publicly on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or Google+ with the #GuelphCanDay hashtag. Shortly after July 4, the guelPhonography team will select a winner.

- Kim

Posted by Kim Lawrence at 8:39 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

For more great Guelph photos, try these links:

Downtown Guelph, University of Guelph, The Guelph Hillside Festival or The Guelph Lake Conservation Area.

On the other hand, you may be curious about what the City of Guelph looked like last October or maybe Spring.

Indeed you may be the type that would love to wade through our deep and refreshing archives. There are over 5,000 terrific Guelph photos, taken by a growing tribe of fantastic photographers, currently available for your viewing pleasure. Check out the Blog Guelph archives located 'back up there' and appropriately titled: Blog Guelph Archives.


 