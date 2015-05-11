Monday, May 11, 2015

Three cats, two dogs and a frog: five photos by Peter Kelly and a guelPhonography mini-challenge


Scarlet Portrait Trouble Scarlet Addie Curious Onlooker 

I've chosen some photos by Peter Kelly in the hopes it'll inspire you to participate in guelPhonography's #GuelphPets mini-challenge. While these weren't shot on a phone they're examples of the subject matter we're looking for.

 Why did I include a frog when the challenge is called #GuelphPets? Photos of wildlife are also welcome! We just wanted a short, easy-to-remember hashtag.

 Need some phone-spiration? 

How to participate in the mini-challenge
  
Take a shot with your smart phone and share it on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or Google+ with the #GuelphPets hashtag. At the end of May, the guelPhonography team will select a winner. 

 See what's been shared on twitter so far

 And get snapping!
- Kim
Posted by Kim Lawrence at 8:06 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

For more great Guelph photos, try these links:

Downtown Guelph, University of Guelph, The Guelph Hillside Festival or The Guelph Lake Conservation Area.

On the other hand, you may be curious about what the City of Guelph looked like last October or maybe Spring.

Indeed you may be the type that would love to wade through our deep and refreshing archives. There are over 5,000 terrific Guelph photos, taken by a growing tribe of fantastic photographers, currently available for your viewing pleasure. Check out the Blog Guelph archives located 'back up there' and appropriately titled: Blog Guelph Archives.


 