Three cats, two dogs and a frog: five photos by Peter Kelly and a guelPhonography mini-challenge

I've chosen some photos by Peter Kelly in the hopes it'll inspire you to participate in guelPhonography's #GuelphPets mini-challenge. While these weren't shot on a phone they're examples of the subject matter we're looking for.
Why did I include a frog when the challenge is called #GuelphPets? Photos of wildlife are also welcome! We just wanted a short, easy-to-remember hashtag.
Need some phone-spiration?
- How to take irresistible photos of your pets with your iPhone
- 10 Stunning iPhone Bird Photos
- A Guide to Wildlife Camera Phone Photography
- 15 Incredible iPhone Dog Photographs
- 10 Wonderful Wildlife iPhone Photographs
Take a shot with your smart phone and share it on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or Google+ with the #GuelphPets hashtag. At the end of May, the guelPhonography team will select a winner.
See what's been shared on twitter so far.
And get snapping!
