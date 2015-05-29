Friday, May 29, 2015

Some things to do in Guelph the weekend of May 30/31


The Potters Market
Photo by Sue Richards

Head to the Potters Market

DAY 2 (Sunday) HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER. More than 50 potters from across Ontario and Quebec will displaying and selling their wares at Goldie Mill. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., rain or shine. Visit thepottersmarket.ca for more information.

Check out Painting on the Green

See and purchase works by local artists including paintings, photography and crafts. This art show has been an annual event for 55 years! Old Quebec Street, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Go on a historical walking tour

Guelph Arts Council presents "Where Guelph Began" on Sunday at 2 p.m., starting at Royal City Realty on Waterloo Avenue. The fee for this tour, which lasts about an hour, is $5.

Shop at the Guelph Farmers Market

Saturday morning, 7 a.m.- 12 noon.

See some live music

There are events at District, Van Gogh's, Sapphire Lounge and Jimmy Jazz this weekend. Visit musiclives.ca for details.

Cool off in Market Square

The splash pad is now open daily from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Have a great weekend! 

