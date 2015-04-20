Some things to do in Guelph the weekend of April 24-26

|Magic spot by Peter Kelly
It's Monday... which means it's time to start planning the weekend, right? Here are some events and activities that might interest you.
Friday, April 24
- Start the weekend with a free concert! It's Fourth Friday at Guelph Civic Museum and Danielle Todd will be playing. On Fourth Fridays, museum admission is free from 5 to 9 p.m. All current exhibitions and galleries are open to the public.
- See a play. Noises off is play within a play about an ambitious director and his troupe of mediocre actors as they rehearse the flop "Nothing’s On”. Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play. 8 p.m. at Guelph Little Theatre.
Saturday, April 25
- Celebrate Earth Day by helping to plant a forest. Take your family and friends to join the Rotary Club of Guelph in celebrating Earth Day and year eight of planting the Rotary Forest – 40 hectares of forest to be established at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area. Rotary Forest Earth Day runs from 9 a.m. to 2. p.m.
- Step inside some of Guelph's finest heritage buildings and unique spaces. Owners and managers of a variety of buildings - many of which are not normally open to the public - have agreed to open their doors for guided tours of the buildings and spaces that make Guelph unique. Doors Open Guelph runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Shop at the Guelph Farmers' Market. Open 7 a.m. to 12 noon.
- See a play. Another opportunity - actually the final opportunity - to see Noises off. 8 p.m. at Guelph Little Theatre.
Sunday, April 26
- Get the low down on low maintenance gardening. Dan Cooper talks about the gardens of 17 well-known gardening experts during Gardening from a Hammock. His presentation will focus on easy care plant suggestions and plant combinations for low-maintenance gardening based on advice from these experts. Dan is a landscape designer who specializes in shade gardens and organic gardening. 1 p.m. at Evergreen Seniors Centre. Admission is free.
- Go on a guided walking tour. Guelph Arts Council Historical Walking Tours season kicks off on Sunday, April 26 with Where Guelph Began. This tour encircles the original Market Square area of almost twenty-four acres laid out by John Galt in 1827. Tour costs $5 and last about 1 hour. Regardless of the weather, if there are people in attendance, the tour will run.
Cheers to a great weekend!
Kim
