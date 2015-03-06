New Horizons - Hillside Revisited #3 08-04-2015

Happy Friday! Today I wanted to suggest you give a listen to one of the early New Horizons radio episodes -- after a wordy, repetitive series of intros, and a sounder from Danny Michel, you'll get to hear esteemed, world famous, 80 yr old Richard Flohill in conversation about folk music, the role of a music publicist, his advice to young people and more!
|Heather Jarvis posted this pic to twitter
We also play a tiny clip recorded with Jim and edited by Doug, with tips for staying young! There are also 2 segments that were put together by Annie, a first time reporter for our show.
Enjoy!
