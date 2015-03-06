Friday, March 06, 2015

New Horizons - Hillside Revisited #3 08-04-2015



Happy Friday!  Today I wanted to suggest you give a listen to one of the early New Horizons radio episodes  -- after a wordy, repetitive series of intros, and a sounder from Danny Michel, you'll get to hear esteemed, world famous, 80 yr old Richard Flohill in conversation about folk music, the role of a music publicist, his advice to young people and more!

Heather Jarvis posted this pic to twitter
You'll also hear some great music from Matt Anderson, Danny Michel, Amelia Curran, Bry Webb and Barzin.

We also play a tiny clip recorded with Jim and edited by Doug, with tips for staying young!  There are also 2 segments that were put together by Annie, a first time reporter for our show.

Enjoy!
