Green in Guelph: four photos by Krista Kruger and a guelPhonography mini-challenge!

It's still a bit chilly out but officially spring... finally!
I've chosen a few photos by Krista Kruger in the hopes it'll inspire you to participate in guelPhonography's March mini-challenge, #GreenInGuelph. Although these photos weren't taken on a phone they're certainly green... and beautiful, aren't they. I especially like the cucumber coils.
How to participate in the challenge
Take a shot of something green with your smart phone and share it on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or Google+ with the #GreenInGuelph hashtag for a chance to win.
At the end of the month, the guelPhonography team will select a winner.
See what's been shared so far.
I look forward to seeing what you come up with!
- Kim
No comments:
Post a Comment