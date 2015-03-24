Tuesday, March 24, 2015

Green in Guelph: four photos by Krista Kruger and a guelPhonography mini-challenge!

Within Your Reach   Cucumber Coils   Full Throttle   Pushing Through    

It's still a bit chilly out but officially spring... finally!

 I've chosen a few photos by Krista Kruger in the hopes it'll inspire you to participate in guelPhonography's March mini-challenge, #GreenInGuelph. Although these photos weren't taken on a phone they're certainly green... and beautiful, aren't they. I especially like the cucumber coils. 
 

How to participate in the challenge

 
Take a shot of something green with your smart phone and share it on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or Google+ with the #GreenInGuelph hashtag for a chance to win. 

 At the end of the month, the guelPhonography team will select a winner. 

See what's been shared so far

I look forward to seeing what you come up with!

 - Kim
