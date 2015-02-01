Sunday, February 01, 2015

Show Outline: Music & Memories or GWSA stuff or WHAT WOULD WE TALK ABOUT??? #


Welcome to our Feb. 2 program - Today the Mobile recording studio will move to Evergreen (after a final live broadcast at Arbour Trails), with a launch inviting media and community planned at Evergreen for 12pm


[ ] i wish we had instrumental theme music for our intro, and that i had a printed script of our usual intro ha
[ ] i think we will start with the snow angel segment, i think its about 10 min?
[ ] i think i will reiterate on-air, my last night's social media plea:
By any chance are you going to be at Arbour Trails on Monday morning?  We are broadcasting from 9-10 and you would be welcome to participate...Doug Blackwood is hosting, and I'm welcoming seniors to volunteer their voices for our final "Live To Air" broadcasts...  Please do feel welcome to stop by! Also, I would welcome any surprise visitors you can send my way.  Won't there be many GWSA members planning to be there by 10am anyway?  I am hoping we will re-broadcast some previously aired segments that feature GWSA groups, at our live to air that morning...  

Our show host has said "I listened to the astrology interview.  The segment tied in the seniors angle 3 times, and is about 27 minutes.  I think we should go with it."  Meanwhile another co-worker who pre-listened said: "there's practically nothing in the interview that specifically mentions seniors!"  Will we play it?  Our host will have Peter and Ross at the studio again.... we are engaging with seniors so that they produce media. What do you think?

 You should know that another volunteer has submitted a full one hour mixdown and playlist, Music & Memory - including about 14 min of material produced at the mobile studio on the theme, as well as excerpts of a very moving documentary.  And, a Queen's University professor who has done research on the topic of music, memory, aging, and Alzheimer's has indicated that she is available to be an interview guest on the program.
