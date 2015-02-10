Tuesday, February 10, 2015

New Horizons Radio The Pre-Valentine's Episode/Love Issue 02-09-2015



Are you lonesome tonite? Live from Arbour Trails, on New Horizons this morning, we hear a parody of the Elvis tune, and a GWSA segment about skating and a good suggested "date night", some senior's dating tips, a seniors love store and music from Frank Sinatra and Anne Murray.  The content was pre-planned by the on-air host Doug Blackwood.

We also read some quotes on the topic of love, and we want to thank Ross and Hillia for their participation.  About 53 minutes in, I dedicated a nice quote to Peter,  who I had forgot to remind to attend...

After these festivities, we moved CFRU's mobile studio to Evergreen Centre.

Next week, the theme is Family, for Family Day.  We've already recorded about 20 minutes with Senior's at the mobile studio...  will you tune in?

Will we see you there for the farewell broadcast Feb 23?

If you like, you can listen back to today's show at cfru in the archives.  Enjoy!
Posted by Kim Logue-like-vogue at 10:16 AM
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

For more great Guelph photos, try these links:

Downtown Guelph, University of Guelph, The Guelph Hillside Festival or The Guelph Lake Conservation Area.

On the other hand, you may be curious about what the City of Guelph looked like last October or maybe Spring.

Indeed you may be the type that would love to wade through our deep and refreshing archives. There are over 5,000 terrific Guelph photos, taken by a growing tribe of fantastic photographers, currently available for your viewing pleasure. Check out the Blog Guelph archives located 'back up there' and appropriately titled: Blog Guelph Archives.


 