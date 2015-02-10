New Horizons Radio The Pre-Valentine's Episode/Love Issue 02-09-2015

We also read some quotes on the topic of love, and we want to thank Ross and Hillia for their participation. About 53 minutes in, I dedicated a nice quote to Peter, who I had forgot to remind to attend...
After these festivities, we moved CFRU's mobile studio to Evergreen Centre.
Next week, the theme is Family, for Family Day. We've already recorded about 20 minutes with Senior's at the mobile studio... will you tune in?
Will we see you there for the farewell broadcast Feb 23?
If you like, you can listen back to today's show at cfru in the archives. Enjoy!
