New Horizons #27 Mobile Studio Live To Air 02-23-2015


You know the mobile studio has been moving around Guelph to go where the stories are right?


In this final show, live to air from Evergreen Senior's Community Centre, we hear an excerpt of Ross Coulter's interview with Maryann Willford about safety for seniors.  We also hear raw audio of two seniors in discussion on the topic of family (intended for last week's show), that never did get edited, before finally making it to air.  We also had a live guest, that Ross interviewed and then we played an excerpt of when Jack Long of Long & McQuade Musical Instruments stopped by.  You can listen back in the archive if you missed it!  And stay tuned to CFRU in general, to hear where the mobile studio will be set up next!

all photos Ross Knechtel


Ambre McLean's music played during our farewell/best off epsiode, including a minute of Track 8,
9:00-9:01, Wish I Could, Me,
912:47, 2:44, Jumpstart
941:02, 3:54, Butterfly
858:40-10:00, Run Rabbit,


