Tuesday, January 13, 2015

Snow scenes: photos by Peter Kelly

Snow Bole Snow Geese Snow Seedlings Winter Gait Snow Mound

Winter shadows, lines and sparkles masterfully captured in black and white by Guelph photographer Peter Kelly. If you're on twitter, follow him.
