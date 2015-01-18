New Horizons Recording Notes:

|photos Ross Knechtel
This photo was taken at CFRU's mobile studio, while Arun was producing a segment for a future New Horizons radio show. Cynthia K
was there to tell us about the upcoming term of the Royal City Ukulele Ensemble
program that started Tuesday, January 13th -- with meetings at Arbour Trails! What better way to warm up these cold winter nights than making music with a great group of people?
New Horizons wanted to hear all about the sessions that have been running at Arbour Trails, especially,
how involved are the seniors in the music program? Do you think there are any benefits of the ukulele for seniors? When we asked anything else about ukulele our senior listeners might want to know, she offered to do some popular tunes like Five Foot Two, live on the radio!
We'll keep you posted when it's going to air.
