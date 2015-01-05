Monday, January 05, 2015

Grandparents - New Horizons #22 01-06-2015


I like this Winter Night photo taken by a New Horizons radio participant and I liked the part in the mobile studio segment sent for today's New Horizons episode, where Grandparents are encouraged to act as active role models for the others in their family.  We also hear from many seniors on their experiences and memories on the topic, as they are active at the mobile studio.

We re-broadcast an excerpt of the fantastic Family Matters program created at CFRU on the same theme, edited by Feng Wei in the nick of time!  I left the musical playlist to the on-air host.  Did you enjoy it?
photos Ross Knechtel

Did you hear the show this morning?  If not listen back at the cfru archive -- Let me know what you think!

kim(at)cfru.ca
