Tuesday, January 06, 2015

Frozen faces: a cinematic series by Dom Cruz

Bundled up The North Face Snowed in Not impressed with the snow storm... Covered

I delved into the flickr archive and found this wonderful cinematic series by Dom Cruz. The expressions and sombre tones pretty much sum up how I'm feeling about winter right now.

 An extreme cold warning has been issued for our area. Bundle up, and keep in mind... if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pets

 - Kim
Posted by Kim Lawrence at 7:46 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

For more great Guelph photos, try these links:

Downtown Guelph, University of Guelph, The Guelph Hillside Festival or The Guelph Lake Conservation Area.

On the other hand, you may be curious about what the City of Guelph looked like last October or maybe Spring.

Indeed you may be the type that would love to wade through our deep and refreshing archives. There are over 5,000 terrific Guelph photos, taken by a growing tribe of fantastic photographers, currently available for your viewing pleasure. Check out the Blog Guelph archives located 'back up there' and appropriately titled: Blog Guelph Archives.


 