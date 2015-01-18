Sunday, January 18, 2015

Big News Regarding New Horizons #24 - 30 (Jan/Feb 2015)



Hello there,
I just wanted to let you know that CFRU is planning to broadcast the final six New Horizons radio episodes, live to air, from the mobile studio, Monday mornings 9-10am.

For the rest of January our remote location is in the hobby shop at Arbour Trails and in February we expect to be broadcasting from the book nook at Evergreen Centre.

You should stop by sometime! Here is a little more information on our plans:
Themes for shows
Jan. 19 - Nutrition
Jan. 26 - Stress
Feb. 2 - Music/Memory OR Guelph Wellington Seniors Association (GWSA) theme with our move
- Mobile recording studio will move to Evergreen on Mon. Feb. 2nd (after a final live broadcast at Arbour Trails) with a launch inviting media and community planned at Evergreen for 12pm

 Feb. 9 - Love (for Valentines Day)
Feb. 16 - Families (pre-produced for Family Day holiday)
Feb. 23 - Goodbye and leaving a legacy wrap-up
Posted by Kim Logue-like-vogue at 11:30 AM
